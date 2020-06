(CBS DETROIT) – Loni Love will deliver a virtual commencement speech for Detroit’s Cass Tech class of 2020.

Love – who grew up in Detroit – is a comedienne, co-host of ‘The Real’, author and a Cass Tech alumna.

The online ceremony takes place June 18 and a link will be available for family, friends and the public to view.

