(CBS DETROIT) – After months of closing its border due to the coronavirus pandemic, Canada is making moves to open back up.

Immediate family members of citizens or permanent residents will be allowed to come to the country.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the move Monday.

Trudeau also stressed anyone coming into Canada must quarantine for 14 days.

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.