(CBS DETROIT) – While Detroit casinos wait for Governor Gretchen Whitmer to announce a reopening date new protocols are being set into place.

Patrons will be required to wear face masks and undergo temperature checks.

Smoking, playing poker and eating at the buffet will also be prohibited.

Some tribal casinos in Michigan have already reopened.

