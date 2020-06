(CBS DETROIT) – A new Michigan-based poll shows Joe Biden has a double-digit lead over President Donald Trump in Michigan.

Biden leads Trump 53 to 41 percent according to Epic MRA of Lansing.

Poll results were collected between May 30 through last Wednesday.

Voters cited they were unhappy with Trump’s coronavirus response.

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.