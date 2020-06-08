MICHIGAN (CBS DETROIT) – Michigan restaurants and bars can reopen Monday with limited capacity.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer lifted Michigan’s stay-at-home order June 1 and moved the state into phase 4 of her reopening plan.

The establishments can reopen for indoor and outdoor seating while following health and safety guidelines. This includes tables being six feet from one another and filling the restaurant to no more than 50 percent capacity.

Manager at Kerby’s Coney Island in Southfield, Valerie Herrok says this is the day she and her staff have been looking forward to since being forced to close march 16 due to the state’s shut down order. She says they started preparing to reopen, as soon as Governor Whitmer gave to green light last week.

“Restocking the shelves cleaning, scrubbing, sanitizing, we had to go through all the tables because they hadn’t been used in months,” said Herrok.

Those tables are now being used but as customers return they will see some changes.

“So we just tried to do every other table, as far as inside the dining room,” she said.

They’re also utilizing part of the parking lot for some social distancing outdoor dining.

Restaurant staff and servers are required to wear a face covering as well as all employees in the kitchen and other food prepping areas.

As a diner, you must wear a mask but it may be removed while seated at a restaurant or showing your face for identification purposes. There may be some restaurants that turn away customers without a face covering.

Not all restaurants will reopen, so it is best to call or check their website or social media to make sure it is open.

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.