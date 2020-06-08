(CBS DETROIT) – Detroit teachers gathered Sunday in front of the Detroit Police Department for their students.

The teachers say they are fighting for justice for their black students.

Flyers at the event call on a more culturally diverse curriculum.

Organizers say it’s important students learn and are educated early on about these topics and their opportunities.

Dozens of teachers and staff from Detroit-area schools were at the rally.

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.