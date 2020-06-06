DC’S STARGIRL – Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at 8pm on CW50

THE FIRST RECRUIT — After realizing that she needs the extra help, Courtney (Brec Bassinger) sets out to recruit new members to the Justice Society of America – starting with Yolanda (Yvette Monreal).

Elsewhere, Pat’s (Luke Wilson) suspicion is piqued after a bizarre conversation with one of the town’s residents.

Amy Smart, Anjelika Washington, Trae Romano, Jake Austin Walker, Meg DeLacy, Neil Jackson, Christopher James Baker also star.

Rob Hardy directed the episode written by James Dale Robinson (#104).

Original airdate 6/9/2020.

Every episode of DC’s STARGIRL will be available to stream on CWTV.com and The CW App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.