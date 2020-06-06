IN THE DARK – Thursday, June 11, 2020, at 9pm on CW50

FRIENDS WITH BENEFITS – When Murphy (Perry Mattfeld) and Felix (Morgan Krantz) concoct a new plan to destroy Nia (guest star Nicki Micheaux), Murphy’s friendship with Josh (Theodore Bhat) proves to be more beneficial than she expected.

In need of some space from Murphy, Jess (Brooke Markham) makes a bold move with Sterling (guest star Natalie Liconti).

Dean (Rich Sommer) runs into issues at work, and Max (Casey Deidrick) gets an unexpected visitor.

Clara Aranovich directed the episode written by Anna Fisher (#209).

Original airdate 6/11/2020.