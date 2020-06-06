BULLETPROOF – Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at 9pm on CW50

THE BOYS ARE BACK – A chance discovery propels Bishop (Noel Clarke) and Pike (Ashley Walters) deep undercover, and they soon find themselves at the heart of a notorious international crime family.

After an action-packed sting results in the seizure of drug money worth a million pounds, Bishop and Pike set about tracing who the money belongs to, in an effort to thwart those responsible for an orchestrated drug drought, designed to strangle the market.

Meanwhile, the Unit are under the watchful eye of the new ‘by-the-book’ Deputy Director, Richard Cockridge (Lee Ross).

Directed by Diarmuid Goggins the episode was written by Nick Love.

Original Airdate (6/10/20).