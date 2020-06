BURDEN OF TRUTH – Thursday, June 11, 2020, at 8pm on CW50

KODIE MAKES A MOVE THAT COULD JEOPARDIZE HER CASE – Kodie (Sera-Lys McArthur) makes a bold move regarding her children.

Desperate to help her friend, Joanna (Kristin Kreuk) recalls a memory from her past that could be useful to the current case.

Meanwhile, Billy (Peter Mooney) meets another mom with a story to tell.

Kelly Makin directed the episode written by Julie Puckrin (#304).

Original airdate 6/11/2020.