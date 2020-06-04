  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    05:00 AMCBS Overnight News
    06:00 AMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    06:30 AMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AM25 Words or Less
    View All Programs

(CBS DETROIT) – Former United Auto Workers President Gary Jones has admitted to stealing funds from the organization.

Federal prosecutors have recommended Jones spend 57 months in prison though he faces up to 5 years.

Prosecutors also threaten a government take over of the UAW if the organization doesn’t reform itself.

The 63-year-old pleaded guilty to participating in a racketeering scheme totaling over $1 million.

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.