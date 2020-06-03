



As Michigan moves into the 4th phase of reopening, many businesses have been given the go ahead to reopen with certain guidelines in place. Revival RN, a wellness spa, has been received word that they can open their medical services during phase 4, but their non-essential spa services must remain closed.

Erin Jedrusik, Founder of Revival RN, joins Lisa Germani on Community Connect to discuss what business has been like during the pandemic and what they hope improves now that Michigan is in phase 4 of reopening.

You can learn more at RevivalRN.com

