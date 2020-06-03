



During the COVID-19 pandemic, essential services from veterinarians remained available to the public such as surgeries and exchanged of medicines. With Michigan moving into phase 4 of reopening, veterinarians are allowed to reopen non-essential services like nail clippings.

Dr. Michael Hood, Veterinarian at Greenfield Animal Hospital, joins Lisa Germani on Community Connect to discuss the safety measures they’ve taken since the state shutdown and now what the hospital is doing with the state moving into phase 4.

You can learn more at GreenfieldAnimalHospital.com

