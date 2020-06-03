DETROIT (CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department made dozens of arrests for curfew violations after the fifth night of protests for the killing of George Floyd.

A large group marched up Gratiot Avenue Tuesday night but when police warned them about curfew, some in the crowd continued and the situation escalated.

Wednesday afternoon, Detroit Police Chief James Craig held a press conference stating he believed the department gave a total of four warnings before arrests. Craig also said he was at the protests Tuesday and Detroit police officers displayed tremendous patience.

“It is not our goal, it is not our desire to arrest protesters. That’s not the outcome this department is looking for. When you talk about peaceful protests, that’s the expectation. Again we knew, it was a high likelihood that there would be some that wouldn’t comply,” said Craig.

Tonight on CW50 News at 10 p.m. Cryss Walker speaks with people on their thoughts of the protests moving from Downtown to the neighborhoods.

“Not in my backyard.” That’s what neighbors who live near Conner and Gratiot are saying about a protest that came too close to home.

“These were young white people jumping over the fence,” said Porche Grant.

The area was the hotbed of a demonstration Tuesday night in the fifth day of consecutive protest against police brutality following the death of George Floyd.

“They’re doing something good as long as it’s peaceful,” said Reek Jones.

But Detroit police say the peace was lost when dozens of protesters ignored the city’s 8 p.m. curfew and defiantly resisted demands to clear the crowd.

It’s not safe for the kids. It’s not safe for the other people that be around here you know what i’m saying that’s not involved with the protesting so I feel like that’s kind of dangerous,” said Edward Brown.

After 50 minutes and four warnings arrests were made.

127 people were arrested Tuesday night. Six people lived outside of the state, 47 were from the city of the Detroit and the remaining 74 were residents outside of the city.

Detroit Police Chief James Craig confirmed tear gas was deployed by an officer who was trying to break free from a crowd.

“It seemed to be all white people running. It was bizarre. The people that live in this community we all came out like what’s going on because we had these random people hiding in our yards and running up the street,” said Grant.

Residents in the community say the chaos was promoted by people who hold no stake in the neighborhood bringing unwanted company to their front doors.

“It’s a primarily black community so to see so many white people in your private area on your property, hiding behind my car, asking me to go into my house to hide out, it was a lot,” said Grant.

