



During the COVID-19 Pandemic, an increase in the number of animals being fostered has helped Detroit Dog Rescue find homes for animals. With the Stay-at-Home order lifted and Michigan entering Phase 4 of reopening, it is expected that a lot of people will go back to work. This leaves a lot of questions about whether or not the fostered/adopted dogs during the pandemic will be returned.

Kristina Rinaldi, Executive Director of Detroit Dog Rescue, joins Lisa Germani on Community Connect to explain what DDR has been doing since the pandemic and the steps they are taking to improve the safety of their staff during the reopening.

You can learn more at DetroitDogRescue.com

