Inside Alex Emilio Salon Pre COVID-19 pandemic.


Southfield (CW50) – Within Phase 4 of reopening the State of Michigan, salons are not included in the list of businesses that are allowed to reopen. Alex Emilio Salon struggles to find a reason why certain businesses with more human contact are allowed to reopen but no businesses like hair salons.

Emilio Giglio, owner of Alex Emilio Salon joins Lisa Germani on Community Connect to talk about what they have done to remain open through curbside services and their thoughts on the Governor’s response to the calls for salons to reopen.

