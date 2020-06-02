(CBS DETROIT) – Protests across the county and in Detroit continue in the fight for justice for George Floyd. With thousands of people within close proximity of one another, should demonstrators be concerned with contracting Covid-19?

Tonight on CW50 News at 10 p.m. April Morton speaks with a doctor who says demonstrators are put more at risk when not practicing social distancing.

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.