  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    02:07 AMComics Unleashed
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs

(CBS DETROIT) – Protests across the county and in Detroit continue in the fight for justice for George Floyd.  With thousands of people within close proximity of one another, should demonstrators be concerned with contracting Covid-19?

Tonight on CW50 News at 10 p.m. April Morton speaks with a doctor who says demonstrators are put more at risk when not practicing social distancing.

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.