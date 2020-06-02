(CBS DETROIT) – Detroit Popcorn Company’s owner is under fire after making a comment on social media responding to the recent protests against police brutality.

An account under the name Even Sangria (Evan Singer) responded to a post on social media commenting: “They wonder why they need knee’s in there neck.”

Screenshots of the comment made remain on social media.

The comment comes people around the nation are protesting the death of George Floyd, a Black man who died in police custody.

Tonight at CW50 News at 10 p.m., Cryss Walker speaks with a client that cut ties with the company.

