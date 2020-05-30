Masters of Illusion -- "The Blind Magician and Floating Off a Barstool" -- Image: MOI705_0001r -- Pictured: Juliana Fay -- Photo: © 2020 Masters of Illusion, LLC. All rights reserved.

MASTERS OF ILLUSION – Friday, June 5, 2020, at 8pm on CW50

WILD CARDS — Hosted by Dean Cain, “Masters of Illusion” features amazing magic performed by cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists and performers displaying skills ranging from perplexing interactive mind magic to hilarious comedy routines — all in front of a studio audience.

Magicians featured in this episode include Titou, Juliana Fay, Leon Etienne, Joshua Jay, Richard Turner and Ed Alonzo (#705).

Original airdate 6/5/2020.