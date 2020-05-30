Legends of Tomorrow -- "Swan Thong" -- Image Number: LGN515c_0473b.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Caity Lotz as Sara Lance/White Canary, Matt Ryan as Constantine, Olivia Swan as Astra, Dominic Purcell as Mick Rory/Heatwave and Nick Zano as Nate Heywood/Steel -- Photo: Bettina Strauss/The CW -- © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW – Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at 9pm on CW50

SEASON FINALE – Still controlled by the Fates, the Legends find themselves in 1984-esque world, they soon discover that things aren’t as they thought they would be.

The Legends must convince the civilians to trust them and stand up for their right to choose, but the Fates don’t make it easy by resurrecting the Encores once again.

Caity Lotz, Jes Macallan, Dominic Purcell, Nick Zano, Tala Ashe, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, Olivia Swann and Matt Ryan also star.

Kevin Mock directed the episode written by Keto Shimizu & Morgan Faust (#515).

Original airdate 6/2/2020.