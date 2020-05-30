DC’S STARGIRL – Sunday, May 31, 2020, at 8pm on CW50

LIFE IS ABOUT LEGACY — After Courtney (Brec Bassinger) has an unexpected run-in with a member of the Injustice Society of America, Pat (Luke Wilson) reveals the truth to her about their history.

Meanwhile, Barbara (Amy Smart) is elated when she sees Courtney making an attempt to get along with Pat, not knowing the secret they’ve been keeping.

Finally, things take a dangerous turn at Blue Valley High’s open house night when Courtney becomes the target of a dangerous foe.

Yvette Monreal, Anjelika Washington, Trae Romano, Jake Austin Walker, Meg DeLacy, Hunter Sansone, Neil Jackson and Christopher James Baker also star.

Greg Beeman directed the episode written by Geoff Johns (#102).

Original airdate 5/26/2020.

Every episode of DC’s STARGIRL will be available to stream on CWTV.com and The CW App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.