Burden of Truth -- "No Fathers Or Sons" -- Image Number: BOT_Ep3_00014.jpg -- Pictured: Peter Mooney as Billy Crawford -- Photo: 2020 Cause One Productions Inc. and Cause One Manitoba Inc.
BURDEN OF TRUTH – Thursday, June 4, 2020, at 8pm on CW50
BILLY RUNS INTO HIS ESTRANGED FATHER – Billy’s (Peter Mooney) unexpected encounter with his estranged father is tense.
Meanwhile, Joanna (Kristin Kreuk) deals with the results of Kodie’s (Sera-Lys McArthur) custody hearing.
Kelly Makin directed the episode written by Felicia Brooker (#303).
