DC’S STARGIRL – Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at 8pm on CW50

THIS IS OUR DESTINY — After a dangerous confrontation with a member of the Injustice Society of America, Pat (Luke Wilson) warns Courtney (Brec Bassinger) to back down from her attempts to go after them.

But when she encounters what she believes to be a message from one of them, she urges Pat to help her.

Meanwhile, Barbara (Amy Smart) makes strides at work, which impresses her new boss Jordan (Neil Jackson).

Yvette Monreal, Anjelika Washington, Trae Romano, Christopher James Baker, Meg DeLacy and Hunter Sansone also star.

Michael Nankin directed the episode written by Colleen McGuinness (#103).

Original airdate 6/2/2020.

Every episode of DC’s STARGIRL will be available to stream on CWTV.com and The CW App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.