The 100 -- "False Gods" -- Image Number: HU702a_0397r.jpg -- Pictured: Eliza Taylor as Clarke -- Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW -- 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved.
THE 100 – Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at 8pm on CW50
UNEXPECTED THREAT – As Raven (Lindsey Morgan) faces an unexpected threat, Clarke (Eliza Taylor) must keep the peace among opposing factions in Sanctum.
Bob Morley, Marie Avgeropuolos, Richard Harmon, Tasya Teles, Shannon Kook, JR Bourne, Shelby Flannery and Chuku Modu also star.
Tim Scanlan directed the episode written by Kim Shumway (#702).
Original airdate 6/3/2020.