City Of Detroit To Hold Online Unity Fest This WeekendThe event will feature over 20 musical performances and appearances from big name artists.

Unemployment On The Rise: 2 Million More Without A Job, 57,000 In MichiganOver two million new unemployment claims have been filed since last week according to the department of labor.

Over $50 Million In Bottles, Cans Await RefundsAs bottles and cans continue to mount at homes across the state the value of the deposits skyrocket.