Noel Clarke as Aaron Bishop and Ashley Walters as Ronnie Pike (Photo: © Sky UK Limited)

BULLETPROOF – Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at 9pm on CW50

WHEN THE DUST SETTLES – Arjana (Lashana Lynch) accuses Carmel (Caroline Goodall) of corruption as the full story about Ronald Pike Sr’s (Clarke Peters) shady past is uncovered.

Ray (guest star Vinzenz Kiefer) manages to escape, prompting a deadly shootout, but who is his paymaster and why did he want Pike Sr. dead?

Life will now never be the same, but Pike (Ashley Walters) and Bishop (Noel Clarke) know that together, they can combat anything (#106).

Directed by Ole Endresen, the episode was written by Noel Clarke and Mark Greig.

The CW original airdate 9/11/2019.