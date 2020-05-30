SUPERGIRL – Sunday, May 31, 2020, at 9pm on CW50

ALEX TAKES ON A NEW ROLE – Alex (Chyler Leigh) uses a pair of Obsidian contact lenses to visit a virtual National City where she takes on a whole new persona.

Meanwhile, Kelly (Azie Tesfai) helps William (Staz Nair) investigate Lex.

Kara (Melissa Benoist) deals with difficult news.

Tawnia McKiernan directed the episode with story by Rob Wright and teleplay by Jess Kardos & Mariko Tamaki (#516).

Original airdate 3/22/2020.