(CBS DETROIT) – Over two million new unemployment claims have been filed since last week according to the department of labor.

This comes after all 50 states are now starting to reopen businesses.

Since mid-March, a total of 41 million people filed for unemployment.

In Michigan, nearly 1.5 million people are out of a job and roughly 57,000 filed for unemployment last week.

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.