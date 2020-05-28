(CBS DETROIT) – The Owosso barber who was granted permission to continue operating his business is now being forced to close it immediately.

Michigan Court of Appeals issued an order stating Karl Manke’s barbershop poses a public health risk and must remain closed.

This comes one week after a county judge denied Michigan’s department of health order to close Manke’s barbershop.

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.