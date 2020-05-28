



(CBS DETROIT) – Mayor Mike Duggan has teamed up with a local popular brand and some big name celebrities, for a Covid-19 unity fest.

Everyone’s heard of Detroit vs Everybody and this weekend a big online event will bare its brand, but the name has changed to reflect our new reality.

“Vs. Everybody on which we have used this platform to come together with different organizations such as Everybody vs Alopecia, Everybody vs. Cancer,” said Tommey Walker, founder/owner Detroit Vs. Everybody.

Now the brand reads, Everybody vs Covid-19. Walker says, he came up with the saying after seeing how Covid-19 has ravaged through not only our city, but the world.

“It just got really real, very serious and it’s something that we need to all come together and unite,” he said.

This weekend, Walker will unite with Mayor Duggan, the city of Detroit, local and national celebrities for the Everybody vs. Covid-19 Online Unity Fest.

The event will feature over 20 musical performances and appearances from big name artists like Detroit’s Big Sean. The fest is meant to bring everyone together during this pandemic and provide some entertainment to those sheltered at home. Singer Charity is one of the performers.

“To have this opportunity to have another Detroit moment, it’s really perfect timing,” said Charity.

Performances range from rappers, poets and comedians to the DSO. Legendary DJ D-Nice will also make an appearance. The fest organizer Eric Thomas says, all the artists are coming together with a powerful message.

“Covid-19 hit us very hard, but because of the cooperation of Detroiters, because of the resiliency of Detroiters, we flattened that curve faster than probably any other city,” said Thomas.

The unity fest will air on all of the city of Detroit’s social media platforms, this Friday and Saturday from 7 p.m. to10 p.m.

Proceeds from the Everybody Vs. Covid-19 sales will go toward the Techtown Small Business fund. Gear can be purchased at detroitvseverybody.com

