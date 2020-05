(CBS DETROIT) – The nation’s largest retailer is getting in on the resale trend.

Walmart says it’s partnering with thredUP to sell previously owned clothes.

The company says as many as 750,000 items will be sold online and listed as “new” or “like new.”

Right now the plan is to only sell them online.

