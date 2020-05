(CBS DETROIT) – Mayor Mike Duggan says in Detroit one more person died from Covid-19 Tuesday.

Last week 21 people died.

Mayor Duggan also says since the fairgrounds have opened testing for all Detroiters, over 40,000 people have been tested.

Duggan also announced anybody in southeastern Michigan can get a free test at the fairgrounds for Covid-19.

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.