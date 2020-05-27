(CBS DETROIT) – The cooks are in the kitchen, preparing something special for a team of first responders.

“We’re the people you call when you dial 911 we’re going to show up. We don’t care what’s going on. Pandemic, rain, sleet or snow, we’re going to be there,” said Detroit Fire Department Lt. James Harris.

Now the culinary skills of local chefs are put to work for a good cause.

The effort was put together by a group of organizations that wanted to come together to do something special for the Detroit Fire Department.

The pandemic isn’t stopping their call to duty, so the Horatio Williams Foundation teamed up with a Detroit TV star to sponsor 300 meals for the men and women of the DFD.

“Diona Reasonover, she’s a star she’s an actress on NCIS New Orleans, she just felt the need to give back,” said Harris.

“Detroit Fire Fighters. They deserve it. They still working. Putting out fires and helping the community,” said Horatio Williams of the Horatio Williams Foundation.

A fresh Caribbean meal was made hot Wednesday and transported to eight battalions across the city.

“I just think it’s so beautiful that someone would think of the first responders. The nurses, the firefighters, police everywhere. We’re just so appreciative that they’re thinking of us,” said Capt. Christopher Dixon of the Detroit Firemen’s Fund Association.

