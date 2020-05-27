(CBS DETROIT) – Victims of the Edenville Dam breach, who lost their home and personal belongings are taking their loss to court.

A class-action lawsuit was filed on behalf of the victims against the state of Michigan.

The lawsuit accuses the state of neglecting Edenville Dam, leading to mass destruction and loss of property.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel says the state is not at fault.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer did speak on the dam failure earlier Wednesday saying the state is investigating, and that they’re looking into ways to prevent future disasters.