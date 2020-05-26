(CBS DETROIT) – Police are still looking for anyone responsible for the death of 25-year-old Richard Carpenter.

Officials say Carpenter was shot and killed by someone hiding in the bushes outside of his house last month.

His family spoke Tuesday, hoping for answers and justice.

The incident took place on April 21 in the 14000 block of Riverview Street.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to an arrest.

