(CBS DETROIT) – Another biotech company Novavax says it has started a human study of an experimental vaccine.

The first patient out of about 130 participants received a dose on Monday in Australia.

The company says it expects initial results on immune responsiveness by July.

After that Novavax would begin the second round of testing that would include the U.S.

