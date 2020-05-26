(CBS DETROIT) – Michigan colleges are preparing to bring students back on campus in the fall with new safety measures.

Wayne State University says they don’t have a plan yet but they are preparing for all possible scenarios.

Other colleges are requiring all students to wear face masks and some are continuing to do online classes.

Institutions are dealing with budget concerns amid Covid-19 to provide resources for their staff and students.

