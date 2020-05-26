(CBS DETROIT) – The countdown is on for Wednesday’s historic SpaceX launch with two NASA astronauts is set to blast off from U.S. soil.

This will be a first for the astronauts since the space shuttle program ended back in 2011.

NASA awarded SpaceX a contract to fly them to the international space station.

The astronauts say the SpaceX rocket and capsule come with an escape system should anything go wrong.

