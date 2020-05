(CBS DETROIT) – General Motors has brought back some of its salaried workers according to The Detroit Free Press.

The company says it’s not ready to discuss details of their plans to bring back all employees but it will be in phases.

Nearly 12,000 of the automaker’s hourly employees came back to work last week along with other auto plants.

