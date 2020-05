(CBS DETROIT) – Genealogy companies like Ancestry and 23andMe are doing their own Covid-19 research.

The DNA companies say they want to find out why some people only get mild symptoms from the coronavirus and others die.

Customers who completed DNA kits can answer a Covid-19 questionnaire online about how the virus affected them.

