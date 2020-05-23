Burden of Truth -- "Wherever You Go" -- Image Number: BOT_Ep2_0123.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Zarrin Darnell-Martin as Carla Cohen and Kristin Kreuk as Joanna Chang -- Photo: © 2020 Cause One Productions Inc. and Cause One Manitoba Inc.

BURDEN OF TRUTH – Thursday, May 28, 2020, at 8pm on CW50

JOANNA MUST INVESTIGATE AN OLD FRIEND – Joanna (Kristin Kreuk) and Billy (Peter Mooney) decide to stay in Millwood to help Kodie (Sera-Lys McArthur).

Joanna feels good about her chances in court but when a surprise witness shows up things take a shocking turn.

Meanwhile, Kat (Dayle McLeod) and Luna (Star Slade) struggle to work together for the first time.

James Genn directed the episode written by Adam Pettle (#302).

