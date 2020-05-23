In The Dark -- "The Straw that Broke the Camel's Back" -- Image Number: ITD207a_0090b -- Pictured (L-R): Theodore Bhat as Josh and Perry Mattfeld as Murphy Mason -- Photo: Ben Mark Holzberg/The CW -- © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

IN THE DARK – Thursday, May 28, 2020, at 9pm on CW50

GROWING APART – Murphy’s (Perry Mattfeld) preoccupation with helping Max (Casey Deidrick) – whose luck continues to spiral – forces her to take more extreme risks.

Felix (Morgan Krantz) is forced to contend with issues at Guiding Hope, while Jess (Brooke Markham) struggles as all her relationships are tested.

Meanwhile, Chloe (guest star Calle Walton) meets Dean’s (Rich Sommer) new partner, Gene (guest star Matt Murray), who shares information that feeds into her growing suspicions about her father.

Also starring Keston John and Theodore Bhat.

Gandja Monteiro directed the episode written by Jess Burkle (#207).

Original airdate 5/28/2020.