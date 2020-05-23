MASTERS OF ILLUSION – Friday, May 29, 2020, at 8:30 on CW50

THOR’S HAMMER — Hosted by Dean Cain, “Masters of Illusion” features amazing magic performed by cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists and performers displaying skills ranging from perplexing interactive mind magic to hilarious comedy routines — all in front of a studio audience.

Magicians featured in this episode include Tommy Wind, Louie Foxx, Alexandra Duvivier, Ben Blaque, Ed Alonzo and Jason Bishop (#702).

Original airdate 5/15/2020.