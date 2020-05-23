Detroit City Council President Pro-Tem Secures 7,000 Masks For InmatesCovid-19 takes no prisoners. The virus is even showing up at the Wayne County Jail not only infecting inmates but staff members as well.

Blue Cross Blue Shield Of Michigan To Return $100M To Its CustomersBlue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan says it is returning over $100 million to its customers.

Judge Denies State's Request To Close Michigan Man’s BarbershopA new ruling will allow the Owosso barber who refused to shutdown his business stay open.