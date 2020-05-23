Comments
Jarod Joseph as Miller, Shannon Kook as Jordan Green, Adina Porter as Indra and Eliza Taylor as Clarke -- Photo: Colin Bentley/The CW -- © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All rights reserved.
THE 100 – Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at 8pm on CW50
MYSTERIOUS PAST – Echo (Tasya Teles) and Gabriel (Chuku Modu) learn more about Hope (Shelby Flannery) and her mysterious past.
Eliza Taylor, Bob Morley, Marie Avgeropuolos, Lindsey Morgan, Richard Harmon, Shannon Kook and JR Bourne also star.
Dean White directed the episode written by Jeff Vlaming (#703).
Original airdate 5/27/2020.