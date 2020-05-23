NINETY-MINUTE SPECIAL – Howie Mandel’s 5th Annual All-Star Comedy Gala – Monday, May 25, 2020, at 8pm on CW50

AN ALL-STAR COMEDY EVENT – Hosted by Howie Mandel, this special was recorded at the biggest comedy event in the world, the Just For Laughs Festival in Montreal.

The event features stand-up performances from some of the today’s hottest comedians including Ronny Chieng, Cameron Esposito, Alonzo Bodden, Anjelah Johnson, Rachel Bloom, Fortune Feimster, and many others.

Executive Producer Bruce Hills and directed by Shelagh O’Brien.

Original airdate 2/19/2020.