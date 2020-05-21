(CBS DETROIT) — Ford Motor Company’s Dearborn and Chicago plants are temporarily shutdown after workers test positive for Covid-19.

Ford’s communications manager says production in Dearborn will resume Thursday night.

The Chicago plant is running again after two employees tested positive for Covid-19.

Both plants notified those who may have come in contact with those individuals and asked them to quarantine for 14 days.

