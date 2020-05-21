(CBS DETROIT) — Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan says it is returning over $100 million to its customers.

The company says the lack of non-coronavirus health services among its fully insured customers resulted in the reimbursement.

Portions of premiums paid by businesses and small group health plans will be returned.

Over 200,000 people who bought plans under the affordable care act last year will also receive refunds.

