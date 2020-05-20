



(CBS DETROIT) – An appeals panel ruled by Thursday, a judge must decide if an Owosso barbershop will be shutdown.

The state filed a request on behalf of the Department of Health and Human Services, after Karl Manke refused to comply with the emergency declaration order.

Last week the 77-year-old’s barber’s license was also suspended.

