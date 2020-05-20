



(CBS DETROIT) – The annual flower day at the Eastern Market may be canceled but you can still get your hands on some beautiful flowers.

A 53-year annual Detroit tradition that draws thousands of people, didn’t happen this year due to Covid-19. But on Sunday, Eastern Market is launching a virtual flower day deemed flower season.

“To allow people to go online and see the flowers that are available from flower growers in southeast Michigan, pre order, pre-pay and then arrange for pick up on Thursday,” said Dan Carmody, president of the Eastern Market Partnership.

Carmody says, this virtual flower season will give customers the opportunity to get quality flowers, while supporting 600 small Michigan businesses where the virtual platform will provide a large variety of flowers.

Carmody says the market isn’t completely shut down, “We will launch our Sunday market which typically opens in June maybe a little early.”

The famous Saturday market will still be open, of course with a few changes.

A limited number of patrons are allowed in the sheds, and are required to wear masks. Signage will remind shoppers to keep their distance.

There is also drive-thru Tuesday markets that allows you to pre-order bulk meats and produce in advance.

The virtual flower season kicks off this Sunday, May 24 at easternmarketflowers.com

