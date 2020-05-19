(CBS DETROIT) – Michigan is set to receive $1.5 million in housing funds from The Cares Act.

The Department of Housing and Urban Development will provide housing vouchers for non-elderly people with disabilities.

This is the fourth round of funds being released from the program to help those most at risk from the coronavirus.

Including the homeless, those with low immune systems and those living in public housing.

