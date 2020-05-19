(CBS DETROIT) – All Michigan voters will receive absentee ballot applications from home this year.

Nearly 7.7 million registered voters in the state will have the option to mail in their ballots for August and November elections.

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson says the threat of Covid-19 spreading is still too big to have massive amounts of people at the polls this year.

